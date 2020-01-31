StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,534,720

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £20,347,564

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £19,970,051

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £14,196,802

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £13,457,115

HL.	Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £11,766,823

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £11,197,851

AML	Aston Martin Lagonda  value of shares traded £10,120,360

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,681,830

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £9,621,518

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £8,380,601

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £8,240,081

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £7,959,382

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £7,679,870

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £7,628,341

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £7,212,121

BVIC	Britvic PLC value of shares traded £6,585,623

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £6,179,884

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £5,983,215

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £5,589,126

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £5,424,869

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £5,194,080

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £4,870,121

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £4,719,287

QLT	Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £4,492,832

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £4,489,635

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £4,378,124

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £4,303,219

GFTU	Grafton Group PLC value of shares traded £4,112,544

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £3,937,243



