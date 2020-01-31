RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,534,720 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £20,347,564 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £19,970,051 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £14,196,802 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £13,457,115 HL. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £11,766,823 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £11,197,851 AML Aston Martin Lagonda value of shares traded £10,120,360 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,681,830 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £9,621,518 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £8,380,601 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £8,240,081 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £7,959,382 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £7,679,870 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £7,628,341 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £7,212,121 BVIC Britvic PLC value of shares traded £6,585,623 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £6,179,884 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £5,983,215 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £5,589,126 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £5,424,869 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £5,194,080 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £4,870,121 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £4,719,287 QLT Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £4,492,832 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £4,489,635 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £4,378,124 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £4,303,219 GFTU Grafton Group PLC value of shares traded £4,112,544 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £3,937,243 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com