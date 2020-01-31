StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder Inland Homes reported a rise in profits as net assets were bolstered by a jump in the value of its land portfolio.
For the 15-month period ended 30 September 2019, pre-tax profit rose to £25.0m from £19.3m and revenue was up slightly to £147.9m from £147.4m.
EPRA net asset value per share increased from 102.28p to 113.69p per share, while net asset value per share climbed from 70.46p to 78.84p.
Land holdings swelled to a record 7,796 plots, up from 6,870 reported in June 2018, with an anticipated gross development value (GDV) of £2.4bn.
The company declared a second interim dividend of 2.25p per share, which together with the first interim dividend of 0.85p, took the total dividend to 3.10p per share, up from 2.20p in June 2018.
At 9:09am: [LON:INL] Inland Homes PLC share price was +1.5p at 86.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
