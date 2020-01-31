StockMarketWire.com - Battery metals focused Regency Mines said it had decided to progress the development of a UK energy storage project.
The project in Southport would progress to a mid-year financial close, with estimated costs to be covered from existing cash resources.
First revenue from the project was expected by the end of 2020.
Regency Mines said it had also re-branded its energy storage division and would now call it flexible grid solutions.
At 9:29am: [LON:RGM] Regency Mines PLC share price was 0p at 2.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
