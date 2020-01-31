StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £32,243,883

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £30,440,232

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £25,605,961

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £25,396,352

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £23,410,559

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £21,212,857

HL.	Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £19,451,929

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £17,403,765

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,386,225

AML	Aston Martin Lagonda  value of shares traded £15,006,220

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £14,057,344

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £13,312,212

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £12,408,060

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £11,950,702

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £11,505,781

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £11,417,165

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £11,335,211

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £11,312,968

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £10,343,653

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £9,817,679

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £9,411,635

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £9,239,413

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £8,972,347

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £8,274,064

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,207,965

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £7,629,959

BVIC	Britvic PLC value of shares traded £7,346,790

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £7,321,628

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £7,235,469

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,499,212



