StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer French Connection ended plans to sell the company and said it would focus on completing a turnaround following a strategic review.
The company also warned that it expected to reported a pre-tax loss for the year through December of between £1m and £2m, reflecting continued challenging trading conditions on the UK High Street.
'UK trading in both the retail and wholesale businesses has been more difficult during the second half of the year, especially during the fourth quarter,' French Connection said.
At 10:01am: [LON:FCCN] French Connection Group PLC share price was -9.8p at 23.7p
