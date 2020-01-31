StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £46,035,727

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £41,764,603

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £37,384,274

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £30,593,978

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £30,456,844

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £28,051,829

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £27,484,057

HL.	Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £24,317,546

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £21,746,517

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £21,440,603

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £18,835,464

AML	Aston Martin Lagonda  value of shares traded £18,741,063

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,645,151

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £17,562,137

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £17,235,507

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £15,719,545

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £14,981,780

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £13,974,487

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £13,699,464

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £13,067,529

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £12,199,852

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £11,784,359

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£11,460,604

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £11,265,140

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £11,194,987

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £10,465,700

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,356,654

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £9,301,257

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £9,239,485

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £8,456,601



