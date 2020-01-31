RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £46,035,727 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £41,764,603 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £37,384,274 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £30,593,978 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £30,456,844 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £28,051,829 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £27,484,057 HL. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £24,317,546 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £21,746,517 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £21,440,603 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £18,835,464 AML Aston Martin Lagonda value of shares traded £18,741,063 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,645,151 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £17,562,137 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £17,235,507 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £15,719,545 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £14,981,780 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £13,974,487 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £13,699,464 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £13,067,529 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £12,199,852 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £11,784,359 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £11,460,604 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £11,265,140 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £11,194,987 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £10,465,700 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,356,654 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £9,301,257 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £9,239,485 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £8,456,601 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com