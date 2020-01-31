StockMarketWire.com - 
DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £65,673,343

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £58,100,304

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £56,369,350

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £54,484,194

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £38,211,317

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £36,995,265

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £34,467,651

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £30,281,742

HL.	Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £30,013,850

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £28,671,541

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £28,376,572

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £27,511,340

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £27,065,219

AML	Aston Martin Lagonda  value of shares traded £25,384,172

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £25,359,313

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £25,179,800

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £24,454,288

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £23,341,396

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £20,367,898

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £17,994,549

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £17,515,254

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £17,455,219

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £16,198,345

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £16,052,655

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £15,951,872

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £14,962,884

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £14,742,154

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£14,700,517

BVIC	Britvic PLC value of shares traded £12,809,779

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £12,219,532



