DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £65,673,343 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £58,100,304 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £56,369,350 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £54,484,194 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £38,211,317 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £36,995,265 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £34,467,651 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £30,281,742 HL. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £30,013,850 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £28,671,541 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £28,376,572 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £27,511,340 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £27,065,219 AML Aston Martin Lagonda value of shares traded £25,384,172 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £25,359,313 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £25,179,800 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £24,454,288 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £23,341,396 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £20,367,898 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £17,994,549 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £17,515,254 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £17,455,219 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £16,198,345 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £16,052,655 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £15,951,872 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £14,962,884 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £14,742,154 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £14,700,517 BVIC Britvic PLC value of shares traded £12,809,779 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £12,219,532