StockMarketWire.com - MC Mining said chief executive David Brown was standing down with immediate effect to pursue his own interests.
Chief financial officer Brenda Berlin would serve as acting CEO. Brown would be available until the end of March for any handover, and to assist the board in any relevant matters.
Brown joined MC Mining in August 2012 as chairman, serving as executive chairman from June 2013 and was appointed as CEO in February 2014.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
