StockMarketWire.com - Rockfire Resources said an analysis of drill samples had identified significant silver at its Plateau gold deposit in Australia's Queensland state.
All drill holes returned significant silver assays, with highlights including 187 metres at 6.3 grams per tonne of silver.
'These silver grades are very pleasing and may add to the future economics of the project,' chief executive David Price said.
'We are eagerly awaiting the results of our recent drilling campaign at Plateau and the company is pleased to inform the market that samples have now been delivered to the laboratory in Townsville.'
'Further announcements will be made as results become available.'
At 1:42pm: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.05p at 1.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
