DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £73,223,416

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £72,787,159

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £64,969,240

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £62,120,855

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £43,529,776

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £41,207,842

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £37,396,206

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £33,435,623

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £33,268,380

HL.	Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £32,867,563

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £32,864,967

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £32,392,765

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £30,937,974

AML	Aston Martin Lagonda  value of shares traded £29,908,113

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £28,818,633

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £27,490,857

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £27,212,713

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £27,011,843

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £24,953,568

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £21,012,166

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £20,865,851

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £20,683,436

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £19,207,118

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £18,935,269

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £17,238,319

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £17,165,593

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£16,365,306

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £16,176,964

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £15,447,796

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £15,029,860



