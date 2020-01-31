DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £73,223,416 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £72,787,159 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £64,969,240 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £62,120,855 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £43,529,776 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £41,207,842 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £37,396,206 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £33,435,623 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £33,268,380 HL. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £32,867,563 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £32,864,967 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £32,392,765 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £30,937,974 AML Aston Martin Lagonda value of shares traded £29,908,113 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £28,818,633 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £27,490,857 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £27,212,713 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £27,011,843 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £24,953,568 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £21,012,166 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £20,865,851 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £20,683,436 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £19,207,118 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £18,935,269 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £17,238,319 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £17,165,593 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £16,365,306 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £16,176,964 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £15,447,796 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £15,029,860 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com