StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it and partner Agropur had launched its weight management product in North America.
The launch followed OptiBiotix last June granting Agropur an exclusive license to manufacture, supply and distribute its SlimBiome product in the US, Canada and Mexico.
At 2:15pm: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +2.5p at 64p
