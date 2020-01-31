StockMarketWire.com - Sylvania Platinum said its net profit fell 11% in the second quarter compared to the first, amid a fall in output pinned on power and water shortages.
Net profit for the three months through December amounted to $11.4m, down from $12.5m on-year.
Revenue fell 11% to $27.9m as production fell 8% to 19,206 ounces.
Sylvania Platinum said it had experienced power interruptions resulting in downtime at operations.
Water management continued to be a focus area at some operations, despite intermittent rainfall providing some relief during the period.
'The group, through the continued diligence of our management and operations teams, has once again produced a strong result in spite of challenges relating to water and power which are both outside of our control,' chief executive Terry McConnachie said
