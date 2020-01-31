StockMarketWire.com - Rainbow Rare Earths said it had exported a further 75 tonnes of concentrate from its Gakara operation in Berundi.

The concentrate graded at about 53% total rare earth oxides, of which 19.5% was neodymium and praseodymium.

It was being sold through offtake partner Thyssenkrupp Materials Trading.


At 2:44pm: [LON:RBW] Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd share price was +0.2p at 3.65p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com