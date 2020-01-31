StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services provider Toople recorded a full-year loss, as higher expenses offset a rise in revenue.
The company also said it would raise £1.2m by issuing new shares at 0.1p each to help fund the £1.56m cash-and-shares acquisition of communication services group DMS.
Pre-tax losses for the year through September amounted to £1.67m, compared to losses of £1.40m on-year, the company disclosed on its website.
Revenue rose by about 80% to £2.45m, though Toople said it had also increased its marketing and sales costs. At 2:51pm: [LON:TOOP] Toople Plc share price was -0.06p at 0.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
