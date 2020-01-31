StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £99,236,945

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £94,469,161

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £86,158,955

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £85,079,191

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £60,775,718

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £55,037,107

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £48,263,770

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £43,734,223

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £41,436,802

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £40,565,776

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £39,535,838

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £37,746,809

HL.	Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £37,157,344

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £36,704,529

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £36,554,556

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £33,690,466

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £32,683,323

AML	Aston Martin Lagonda  value of shares traded £31,406,593

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £30,848,103

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £28,971,965

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £26,216,190

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £24,194,887

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £24,102,555

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £23,653,805

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £23,418,168

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £23,320,207

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £22,460,005

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £21,775,009

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£19,307,891

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £18,841,139



