RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £99,236,945 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £94,469,161 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £86,158,955 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £85,079,191 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £60,775,718 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £55,037,107 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £48,263,770 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £43,734,223 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £41,436,802 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £40,565,776 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £39,535,838 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £37,746,809 HL. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £37,157,344 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £36,704,529 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £36,554,556 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £33,690,466 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £32,683,323 AML Aston Martin Lagonda value of shares traded £31,406,593 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £30,848,103 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £28,971,965 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £26,216,190 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £24,194,887 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £24,102,555 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £23,653,805 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £23,418,168 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £23,320,207 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £22,460,005 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £21,775,009 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £19,307,891 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £18,841,139 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com