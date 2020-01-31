StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £190,712,124

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £171,921,160

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £171,288,605

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £165,186,543

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £132,979,380

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £125,492,412

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £101,694,928

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £100,716,382

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £100,648,580

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £98,958,431

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £91,964,643

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £85,747,360

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £81,062,557

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £79,414,915

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £69,128,815

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £69,113,442

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £68,491,852

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £67,115,702

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £66,578,091

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £64,477,770

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £64,155,283

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £63,571,681

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £60,927,754

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £60,851,728

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £57,795,620

HL.	Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £57,651,915

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £56,928,283

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £52,009,248

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £51,932,040

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £48,583,236



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com