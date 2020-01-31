BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £190,712,124 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £171,921,160 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £171,288,605 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £165,186,543 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £132,979,380 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £125,492,412 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £101,694,928 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £100,716,382 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £100,648,580 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £98,958,431 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £91,964,643 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £85,747,360 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £81,062,557 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £79,414,915 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £69,128,815 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £69,113,442 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £68,491,852 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £67,115,702 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £66,578,091 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £64,477,770 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £64,155,283 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £63,571,681 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £60,927,754 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £60,851,728 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £57,795,620 HL. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £57,651,915 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £56,928,283 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £52,009,248 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £51,932,040 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £48,583,236 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com