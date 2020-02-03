Interim Result
04/02/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
04/02/2020 Genedrive Plc (GDR)
04/02/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
06/02/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
06/02/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
11/02/2020 TUI AG (TUI)
11/02/2020 Diurnal Group Plc (DNL)
12/02/2020 Oncimmune Holdings Plc (ONC)
13/02/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)
13/02/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
18/02/2020 Blancco Technology Group Plc (BLTG)
03/03/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
03/03/2020 Hutchison China Meditech Ltd (HCM)
Final Result
04/02/2020 St Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
04/02/2020 RM PLC (RM.)
05/02/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works (MMK)
05/02/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
12/02/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
12/02/2020 Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP)
13/02/2020 Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE)
13/02/2020 Coca-Cola HBC (CCH)
13/02/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)
17/02/2020 Playtech Ltd (PTEC)
18/02/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
18/02/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (TRIG)
19/02/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)
20/02/2020 BAE Systems Plc (BA.)
20/02/2020 Morgan Sindall PLC (MGNS)
20/02/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)
20/02/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
24/02/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
24/02/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
24/02/2020 Ascential Plc (ASCL)
25/02/2020 Thomson Reuters Corp (0VKQ)
25/02/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
25/02/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
25/02/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
26/02/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
26/02/2020 Mail.RU Group Ltd (MAIL)
26/02/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
26/02/2020 Avast Plc (AVST)
27/02/2020 RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
27/02/2020 WPP Group PLC (WPP)
27/02/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
27/02/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
27/02/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
27/02/2020 Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)
27/02/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
28/02/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
28/02/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
03/03/2020 Apax Global Alpha Ltd (APAX)
04/03/2020 Hostelworld Group Plc (HSW)
AGM / EGM
04/02/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
05/02/2020 Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG)
06/02/2020 easyJet PLC (EZJ)
07/02/2020 Cerillion Plc (CER)
10/02/2020 PureCircle Ltd (PURE)
13/02/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)
13/02/2020 GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd (GCP)
18/02/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
18/02/2020 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
20/02/2020 Integrafin Holdings Plc (IHP)
21/02/2020 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)
25/02/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)
26/02/2020 SSP Group Plc (SSPG)
26/02/2020 Ediston Property Investment Company Plc (EPIC)
27/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
28/02/2020 Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited (MERI)
28/02/2020 Green & Smart Holdings PLC (GSH)
03/03/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE)
04/03/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
Trading Statement
04/02/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
13/02/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
Ex-Dividend
06/02/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)
06/02/2020 GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd (GCP)
06/02/2020 Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO)
06/02/2020 Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (OXH)
06/02/2020 EJV Investments Ltd (EJFI)
06/02/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (the) (EDIN)
06/02/2020 JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS)
06/02/2020 Drum Income Plus Reit Plc (DRIP)
06/02/2020 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Plc (PCFT)
06/02/2020 NCC Group PLC (NCC)
06/02/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)
06/02/2020 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (MGCI)
06/02/2020 SQN Asset Finance Income Fund (SQN)
06/02/2020 JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH)
06/02/2020 Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (SHIP)
06/02/2020 SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Ltd (SQNX)
06/02/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
06/02/2020 Montanaro Uk Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (MTU)
06/02/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit Plc (IHR)
06/02/2020 Motorpoint Group Plc (MOTR)
06/02/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Plc (DIG)
06/02/2020 Daejan Holdings PLC (DJAN)
06/02/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
06/02/2020 Downing Distribution VCT 1 PLC (DDV1)
06/02/2020 Best Of The Best Plc (BOTB)
06/02/2020 Axiom European Financial Debt Ltd (AXI)
06/02/2020 Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV)
06/02/2020 Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT)
06/02/2020 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL)
06/02/2020 ZCCM Investments Hldgs (ZCC)
06/02/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)
06/02/2020 CVC Credit Partners Euro Ltd (CCPG)
06/02/2020 Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH)
06/02/2020 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Tst PLC (PCGH)
06/02/2020 CVC Credit Partners (CCPE)
06/02/2020 CC Japan Income Growth Trust Plc (CCJI)
06/02/2020 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (BSIF)
06/02/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)
06/02/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
13/02/2020 Knights Group Holdings Plc (KGH)
13/02/2020 Residential Secure Income Plc (RESI)
13/02/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)
13/02/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
13/02/2020 Greencoat UK Wind Plc (UKW)
13/02/2020 Van Elle Holdings Plc (VANL)
13/02/2020 PZ Cussons PLC (PZC)
13/02/2020 Coventry Building Society (CVBP)
13/02/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
13/02/2020 Halcor Metals Work Sa (0GJQ)
13/02/2020 TheWorks.co.uk PLC (WRKS)
13/02/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group (JLEN)
13/02/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
13/02/2020 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
13/02/2020 ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT)
13/02/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (HSL)
13/02/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
20/02/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
20/02/2020 Inland Homes PLC (INL)
20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/02/2020 Heath (Samuel) & Sons PLC (HSM)
20/02/2020 Gateley Hldgs Plc (GTLY)
20/02/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)
20/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
20/02/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/02/2020 Impax Asset Management Plc (IPX)
20/02/2020 Nexus Infrastructure Plc (NEXS)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (PSH)
20/02/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
20/02/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
20/02/2020 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
27/02/2020 Shoe Zone Plc (SHOE)
27/02/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
27/02/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
27/02/2020 Ideagen (IDEA)
27/02/2020 easyJet PLC (EZJ)
