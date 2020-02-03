StockMarketWire.com - Media company Future said it expected full-year results to be 'materially ahead' of current market expectations, despite some uncertainty in the macro-economic environment.
The company said it had continued to see 'strong' momentum in the year to date amid continued growth in audience numbers within its media division.
'This underpins strong organic revenue growth, which together with improved conversion of higher margin revenues, in both eCommerce and digital display advertising is benefitting the Group's trading results,' Future said.
'In addition, our cash position remains ahead of the board's expectations, also reflecting the strong cash conversion of our media revenue streams,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
