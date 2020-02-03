StockMarketWire.com - Investment manager River and Mercantile said its first-half assets under management rose 6.2%, boosted by positive investment performance and fresh fund inflows.
Assets under management, plus notional under management, for the six months through December rose to £42.3bn, though the rate of growth in the second quarter slowed to 1.4%.
For the first half, net flows were £1.8bn, including £0.7bn in the second quarter.
'This quarter has seen positive net sales for our wholesale business for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2017,' chief executive James Barham said.
Barham said the company's view on markets continued to be 'positive' with internal forecasts indicating stable market conditions.
'We believe expectations for economic growth will increase and credit conditions strengthen, setting a supportive environment for asset markets in general and equities in particular,' he said.
'Within equities, conditions should favour value style investing, especially given the attractive starting point.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
