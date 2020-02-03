StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable fuels technology company Velocys said it had appointed Australian company Worley to manage the delivery of its fully-integrated technology package.
Worley would become the partner in the development of pre-feasibility, feasibility and front-end engineering and design packages for all projects in the Velocys portfolio.
'This allows Velocys to leverage synergies across multiple projects and geographies,' the company said.
'Worley's global reach allows an effective collaborative partnership to deliver projects worldwide.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
