StockMarketWire.com - Medical imaging technology company Polarean Imaging said chairman Richard Morgan and non-executive director Robert Bertoldi had both stood down, with immediate effect.
Morgan had been replaced as chairman by current director Jonathan Allis, who was currently the founder and chief executive of Blue Earth Diagnostics, which was recently acquired by Bracco Imaging for $450m.
Polarean Imaging said it was searching for a new non-executive director.
Chief executive Richard Hullihen said Morgan's and Bertoldi's leadership was 'invaluable in listing, the fundraising process and the successful completion of the company's Phase III clinical trials'.
He added: 'The company welcomes Jonathan Allis stepping up to chairman ahead of the next phase of Polarean's lifecycle as we move toward regulatory submission and proposed commercial launch.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
