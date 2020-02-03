StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks had partially recovered recent heavy losses at the open Monday, though investors remained on edge as the coronavirus death toll rose to 361 and shares sank in Shanghai.
At 0840, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 20.81 points, or 0.3%, at 7.306.82.
Tobacco giant Imperial Brands rose 0.5% to £19.614 following news that it poached Stefan Bomhard, the head of auto retailer Inchcape, to be its new chief executive.
Inchcape shares reversed 0.4% to 654.5p.
Budget carrier Ryanair's London-listed shares gained 4.6% to 15.54c, as it swung to profit in the third quarter of its financial year, having flown more passengers and charged hire fares.
Media company Future firmed 6.3% to £13.60 after it guided for full-year results 'materially ahead' of current market expectations, despite some uncertainty in the macro-economic environment
Hostel owner Safestay rose 2.7% to 38p asit boosted its annual operating earnings by 11%, owing to higher bed rates and occupancy levels.
Investment manager River and Mercantile shed 3.3% to 264p, even as its first-half assets under management rose 6.2%, though growth had slowed to 1.4% in the second quarter of its financial year through June.
Respiratory diseases focused Verona Pharma dropped 3.8% to 50.5p on announcing the departures of chief executive Jan-Anders Karlsson and chief financial officer Piers Morgan.
They had been replaced by David Zaccardelli and Mark W. Hahn, respectively, both of who had joined from Dova Pharmaceuticals, which had recently been acquired by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.
Medical imaging technology company Polarean Imaging was also hurt by changes at the top, falling 3.2% to 30p amid the departure of chairman Richard Morgan and non-executive director Robert Bertoldi.
Morgan had been replaced as chairman by current director Jonathan Allis, the founder and chief executive of Blue Earth Diagnostics, which was recently acquired by Bracco Imaging for $450m.
Fire safety product distributor FireAngel fell 8% to 14.03p, having announced that it expected to suffer a further exceptional charge from increased product replacement costs. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
