BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £23,235,154

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £15,507,506

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £13,432,456

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £12,965,808

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £12,524,938

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £12,166,662

DTG	Dart Group PLC value of shares traded £11,888,733

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £10,904,432

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £10,738,510

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £9,922,491

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,868,337

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £8,329,711

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £7,645,763

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £7,574,319

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £7,530,917

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £6,480,503

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £5,468,351

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £5,432,022

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £5,292,177

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £5,210,456

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £4,759,506

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £4,638,598

FUTR	Future PLC value of shares traded £4,595,714

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £4,467,906

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £4,371,783

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £4,127,282

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £3,824,870

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £3,768,380

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £3,718,513

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £3,659,627



