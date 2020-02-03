BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £23,235,154 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £15,507,506 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £13,432,456 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £12,965,808 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £12,524,938 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £12,166,662 DTG Dart Group PLC value of shares traded £11,888,733 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £10,904,432 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £10,738,510 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £9,922,491 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,868,337 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £8,329,711 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £7,645,763 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £7,574,319 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £7,530,917 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £6,480,503 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £5,468,351 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £5,432,022 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £5,292,177 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £5,210,456 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £4,759,506 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £4,638,598 FUTR Future PLC value of shares traded £4,595,714 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £4,467,906 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £4,371,783 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £4,127,282 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £3,824,870 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £3,768,380 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £3,718,513 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £3,659,627 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com