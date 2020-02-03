StockMarketWire.com - IT equipment distributor Northamber said it had completed its planned acquisition of audi-visual equipment group Audio Visual Materials from SEA for up to £2.5m.
'The acquisition is in line with the company's strategy of product and margin improvements,' Northamber said, noting the asset would complement its existing audio-visual offering.
At 9:06am: [LON:NAR] Northamber PLC share price was 0p at 53p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: