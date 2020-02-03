StockMarketWire.com - Loan investor RDL Realisation said the value of its investment portfolio had fallen during the month of December compared to November.
At 31 December, the value of the portfolio was $36.6m, down from $38.3m in November.
Cash held by RDL had meanwhile fallen to $11.7m, down from $15.4m.
At 9:11am: [LON:RDL] Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc share price was -6.5p at 138p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
