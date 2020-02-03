StockMarketWire.com - Asset management consultancy MJ Hudson said it had received regulatory approval from the Jersey Financial Services Commission for its acquisition of Anglo Saxon Trust.

An initial payment of £3.7m had been made and the acquisition was now unconditional as to its terms.

Anglo Saxon Trust's business would be consolidated within MJ Hudson from 31 January.


At 9:20am: [LON:MJH] share price was +0.5p at 57.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com