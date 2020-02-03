StockMarketWire.com - Building products supplier SIG said it had completed the sale of its air handling division to France Air Management for an enterprise value of €222.7m (£187.0m).
Net proceeds received by SIG were €180.9m (£151.9m), excluding the repayment of debt owed to SIG.
'The disposal, together with the sale of the company's building solutions business, will complete the transition to a robust balance sheet with a net cash position on a pro -orma basis and flexibility for increased investment and returns to shareholders,' SIG said.
'No decision has yet been made as to the nature, timing and quantum of any returns to shareholders.'
At 9:24am: [LON:SIG] Signature Aviation Plc share price was +1.2p at 292.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
