StockMarketWire.com - Corero Network Security announced two new customer wins for its cybersecurity software and an additional purchase from an existing customer, worth a combined $1.0m over the course of the contracts.
The new customers included a US regional service provider of internet and telephony services and US-based provider of hosting, data protection and colocation services.
Both US-based customers ordered the company's Smartwall production software, but the service provider of internet and telephony services opted for a one-year supporting contract, while the provider of hosting, data protection and colocation services opted for a three-year contract.
The additional order, from an existing SaaS customer, was for the company's SmartWall 10Gbps solutions with a supporting three-year contract its SecureWatch services.
At 9:36am: [LON:CNS] Corero Network Security PLC share price was +0.58p at 5.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
