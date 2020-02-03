StockMarketWire.com - Directa Plus said its subsidiary Setcar had signed a contract to supply environmental services to GSP Offshore, part of the Romanian oil services group GSP.
The value of the contract to Setcar was estimated to be approximately €700K per annum over a period of seven years for a total value of €5m, the company said.
Setcar would provide a wide range of environmental services, both offshore and onshore, including the treatment of oil contaminated water and soil, residual drilling fluids treatment and the cleaning of oil storage tanks.
Setcar provided environmental services to the oil and gas industry by 'combining Setcar's historic experience in environmental services and remediation with Directa Plus' proprietary next generation, graphene based Grafysorber adsorbant,' the company said.
At 9:39am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was +0.5p at 75.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
