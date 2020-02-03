StockMarketWire.com - Housing and social care provider Mears said it had completed the sale of its England and Wales domiciliary care business to Cera Care Operations for up to £5m.
Of the total, £4m was payable on completion and a further £1m of deferred consideration was receivable over the coming twelve months.
Sale proceeds would be used to cut debt, Mears said.
At 9:49am: [LON:MER] Mears Group PLC share price was -1.5p at 303.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
