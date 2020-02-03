StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre ower Intu said it had completed the sale of its stake in the intu Asturias shopping centre to the ECE European Prime Shopping Centre Fund II.
Intu Asturias was located in Oviedo, Spain and owned by a joint venture company through affiliates of intu properties and Canada Pension Plan Investment board.
At 9:57am: [LON:INTU] Intu Properties share price was -0.07p at 16.98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
