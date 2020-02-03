StockMarketWire.com - Integumen's subsidiary Rinocloud announced that it had entered into a commercial and development partnership with Acumen Software of South Africa.
The cooperative alliance had been established 'to create a combined offering of Acumen's integrated mobile asset and management software platform with RinoDrive's data analytics, data refining capabilities and RAWTestTM AI real-time water monitoring service,' the company said.
'This new offering will be rolled-out to their respective strategic business partners that extend across Asia, North and South America, and Australasia,' the company said. 'Management expects a material contribution on revenue from this partnership this year.'
At 10:01am: [LON:SKIN] Integumen Plc Ord 1p share price was -0.03p at 1.69p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: