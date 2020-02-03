StockMarketWire.com - Promotional group SpaceandPeople said its annual pre-tax profit would be broadly in line with market expectations, as lower-than-expected revenue was offset by cost control.
SpaceandPeople said revenue for the year through December would amounted to £7.7m, with trading in its promotions division stronger than in its retail division.
The company said it would increase its dividend for the year to 0.75p, up from 0.50p on-year.
At 1:14pm: [LON:SAL] SpaceandPeople PLC share price was -0.75p at 11.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
