StockMarketWire.com - Arc Minerals said that recent drilling at the Muswema prospect in Zambia had confirmed the presence of copper mineralisation.
Highlights included intersecting nine metres at 0.47% copper from three metres.
'The identification of Muswema as another mineralised target is excellent news and confirms that our license areas are developing into a potentially significant source of copper,' executive chairman Nick von Schirnding said.
At 1:18pm: [LON:ARCM] Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di share price was +0.05p at 2.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
