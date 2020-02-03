StockMarketWire.com - Blue Star Capital welcomed news that investee company Diemens Esports was merging with Critical Hit Entertainment.
The merged entity would have the largest high school and university student, corporate and club level organised esports networks in Australia, Blue Star said.
Blue Star acquired an interest of 13.3% in Diemens on 6 November and would have an interest of about 6.6% of the merged entity.
At 1:23pm: [LON:BLU] Blue Star Capital PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.14p
