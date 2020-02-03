StockMarketWire.com - Mining company GCM Resources said it had agreed a £1.2m increase in a loan facility provided by Polo Resources.
The funds would be used to progress strategic partnerships with Chinese companies for the development of a proposed coal mine.
The Polo facility had allowed the Company to borrow up to £2.3m, to be repaid within 90 days upon request and attracting an interest rate of 12% per annum.
That existing facility had been fully drawn down, with additional £1.2m bringing the aggregate amount of borrowings to £3.5m.
At 1:29pm: [LON:GCM] GCM Resources PLC share price was +0.63p at 12.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
