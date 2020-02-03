StockMarketWire.com - Globalworth Real Estate Investments said chief executive Ioannis Papalekas had sold his remaining shares in the company to CPI Property.
Papalekas had sold the shares 'for personal reasons' and intended to stay CEO of the company in the near-to-medium term.
CPI Property had increased its holding in Globalworth Real Estate Investments to 16.8% as a result of the sale.
At 1:36pm: [LON:GWI] Globalworth Real Estate Investments share price was -0.17p at 9.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: