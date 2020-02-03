StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services group Knights said it had acquired Manchester-based specialist housing, regeneration and commercial real estate law firm Croftons Solicitors for up to £2.8m.

Knights had agreed to acquire the shareholdings in the company of Simon Leighton, Arthur Chapman and Bob Agnew.

The acquisition sum comprised £1.4m in cash payable on completion and the issue of £0.7m in Knights shares.

There was also a deferred cash consideration of up to £0.7m, to be paid in equal instalments on the first and second anniversary of completion, subject to certain conditions being met.


At 1:56pm: [LON:KGH] Knights Group Holdings Plc Ord 0.2p share price was -9p at 430p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com