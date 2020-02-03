StockMarketWire.com - Gambling software company GAN said it had submitted a draft registration statement relating to the proposed public listing in the US.
The listing was expected to take place after the Securities and Exchange Commission completed its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
At 1:59pm: [LON:GAN] GAN Plc share price was +7p at 177.5p
