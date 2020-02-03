StockMarketWire.com - Marketing and media consultancy Ebiquity said it had agreed to acquire the remaining 49% stake in its Italian subsidiary for €3.4m, from the company's founders.
The Italian company provided predominantly media benchmarking, having developed services for measuring social media and sports sponsorship performance.
Ebiquity acquired a majority stake in in 2010 with an option to acquire the remaining stake. 'Ebiquity Italy has since achieved steady and consistent growth with forecast revenue of €2.6m and operating profit of €1.1m for 2019,' the company said.
At 2:02pm: [LON:EBQ] Ebiquity PLC share price was 0p at 37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
