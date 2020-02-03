StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas investment company ADM Energy said it had signed a non-binding agreement with commodities trader Trafigura to develop investment opportunities in Africa.
The 12-month memorandum of understanding envisaged the creation of a strategic alliance where ADM would act as the sponsor for investment opportunities.
These would be presented to Trafigura for consideration as a trading counterparty, or financing provider.
Trafigura would be entitled to provide ADM with conditional pre-financing of up to $100m for the acquisition or development of approved projects.
It was anticipated that Trafigura may subscribe for up to $20m in convertible loan notes in ADM as definitive agreements and project funding for projects were agreed.
At 2:07pm: [LON:ADME] share price was +0.35p at 4.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
