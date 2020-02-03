StockMarketWire.com - Australian miner Aura Energy said it had received a 'purported requisition' calling for a general meeting of its shareholders.
The company said in a short statement that it was seeking legal advice on the request.
No information was provided about the intentions of the party seeking the meeting.
At 2:35pm: [LON:AURA] Aura Energy Limited share price was -0.02p at 0.26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
