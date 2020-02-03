StockMarketWire.com - Australian miner Aura Energy said it had received a 'purported requisition' calling for a general meeting of its shareholders.

The company said in a short statement that it was seeking legal advice on the request.

No information was provided about the intentions of the party seeking the meeting.




At 2:35pm: [LON:AURA] Aura Energy Limited share price was -0.02p at 0.26p



