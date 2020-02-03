RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £221,651,186 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £124,227,782 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £123,462,849 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £90,152,176 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £77,295,857 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £74,716,429 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £65,653,750 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £65,203,593 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £65,144,993 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £62,349,599 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £57,091,256 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £54,573,388 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £49,888,936 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £47,801,928 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £47,738,529 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £45,150,333 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £45,122,902 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £40,280,937 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £37,343,942 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £35,400,282 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £32,241,234 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £31,921,124 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £31,847,088 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £31,560,042 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £29,214,082 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £28,638,014 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £28,398,253 SMWH WH Smith PLC value of shares traded £28,222,028 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £24,512,651 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £23,803,894 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com