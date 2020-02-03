StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £221,651,186

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £124,227,782

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £123,462,849

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £90,152,176

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £77,295,857

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £74,716,429

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £65,653,750

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £65,203,593

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £65,144,993

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £62,349,599

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £57,091,256

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £54,573,388

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £49,888,936

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £47,801,928

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £47,738,529

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£45,150,333

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £45,122,902

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £40,280,937

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £37,343,942

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £35,400,282

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £32,241,234

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £31,921,124

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £31,847,088

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £31,560,042

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £29,214,082

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £28,638,014

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £28,398,253

SMWH	WH Smith PLC value of shares traded £28,222,028

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £24,512,651

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £23,803,894



