StockMarketWire.com - Gulf-region-focused healthcare group NMC Health said it knew of no specific reason for a fall in its share price on Monday.

NMC Health said an independent review of the company, triggered by a critical report of its balance sheet position by short seller Muddy Waters, was continuing to proceed.

'The company's operations continue to perform strongly and the company expects to report full-year 2019 results in-line with management's expectations,' NMC Health said.




