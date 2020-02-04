StockMarketWire.com - Oil major BP said full-year profit fell more than fifth as lower oil and gas prices weighed on performance.
Underlying replacement cost profit - a closely watched measure to gauge performance – fell 21% to $10bn on-year, with reported oil and gas production up 2.7% to an average of 3.8m barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Underlying full-year upstream production, which excludes both Rosneft and portfolio changes, was broadly flat with 2018.
Organic capital expenditure for the fourth quarter and full year was $4bn and $15.2bn respectively.
BP declared a dividend of 10.5 cents a share for the quarter, up 2.4% on-year.
Looking ahead to 2020, BP said it expected full-year production to be lower than 2019 due 'to declines in lower margin gas basins.'
'We expect first-quarter 2020 reported production to be lower than fourth-quarter 2019 due to the impact of our ongoing divestment programme and planned seasonal maintenance and turnaround activities,' it added.
'After almost ten years, this is now my last quarter as CEO. In that time, we have achieved a huge amount together and I am proud to be handing over a safer and stronger BP to Bernard and his team,' Bob Dudely chief executive said.
