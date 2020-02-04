StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platform IG confirmed that Robert Michael McTighe had commenced his role as chairman of the company.
Jonathan Moulds, who had been acting as interim chairman of the company since September 2019, stepped down with immediate effect and continued as a non-executive director and chairman of the board risk committee, the company said. (This corrects an earlier version of the story which had the wrong job title in the headline)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
