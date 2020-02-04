StockMarketWire.com - Miner and commodities trader Glencore said annual copper production fell as it scaled down operations at its Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Cobalt production, however, rose as the miner ramped up operations at its Katanga mine.
Copper production fell 6% to 1,371,200 on-year, while cobalt production rose 10% to 46,300 tonnes.
Zinc production of 1,077,500 tonnes was in line with 2018. Nickel production fell 4% to 120,600 tonnes, mainly reflecting a number of maintenance stoppages at Koniambo, including a crane failure in December 2019, the company said. Full-year 2020 production guidance for copper was within a range of 1.3m, give or take 50,000, and cobalt 29,000 tonnes, give or take 4,000.
