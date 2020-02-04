StockMarketWire.com - Security system developer Petards warned that it expected to post a full-year pre-tax loss after a customer delayed an order.
Revenue for the year through December was seen falling to £15.8m, down from £17.3m on-year.
A customer had, late in the year, re-scheduled system deliveries into 2020.
Petards said its earnings had also been hit by 'much lower than forecast profitability on two unrelated rail projects'.
The company's order book at 31 December 2019 remained in the region of £15m.
'While it is disappointing to report on the lower than expected 2019 revenues due to customer re-scheduling and on the impact this and the higher project costs have had on profitability, the group remains in good shape,' chairman Raschid Abdullah said.
'Following the group's significant investment in recent years, and with little further investment in product development anticipated to be required in 2020, the group expects to be net cash generative in the coming year and the board remains confident of the group's future prospects.'
