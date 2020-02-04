StockMarketWire.com - Freight group DX said it expected to report a 'material' improvement first-half improvement, led by an ongoing turnaround in its freight division.
Trading over the first six months of the financial year had been 'encouraging, with DX's performance benefiting from improved service levels and increased new business,' the company said.
DX said it expected further progress in the second half - historically the group's stronger trading period - and believed that it remained on track to achieve current market expectations for the financial year.
At 8:01am: [LON:DX.] DX Group Plc share price was +0.38p at 12.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
