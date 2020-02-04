StockMarketWire.com - Support services group DCC said third-quarter operating profit was in line with expectations despite the more difficult macroeconomic environment, particularly in the UK, and relatively mild weather conditions.
DCC LPG continued to perform 'strongly' and delivered 'good' organic profit growth, benefitting from the contribution of Pacific Coast Energy, acquired earlier in the financial year, the company said.
DCC retail & oil performed in line with expectations thanks to good performance from the division's retail activities, it added.
DCC healthcare, meanwhile, delivered good like-for-like profit growth and completed the previously announced acquisition of Ion Labs during the quarter.
But DCC technology's UK business was impacted by the general weakness in the UK technology market, reflecting the more difficult economic environment, while the remainder of the technology division recorded 'good' growth, DCC said.
Assuming normal weather conditions for the balance of the financial year, the company reiterated expectations for 'good' growth in group operating profit, in line with current market consensus forecasts.
At 8:07am: [LON:DCC] DCC PLC share price was +67p at 6287p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: